Cosmos vs Sutjeska Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Cosmos will play host to Sutjeska at Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Cosmos vs Sutjeska Preview

Cosmos’ setback in the first leg was their first defeat in 10 matches. The Sanmarinese outfit entered the game on the back of eight straight wins. However, it doesn’t seem a terrible result if their overall performance against Sutjeska was taken into account. Cosmos showed that they could bounce back from the 1-0 away defeat.

Cosmos are participating in the Europa Conference League for the first time. It’s also their second appearance in a UEFA club competition. Their confidence level surely improved from the first leg and could take them through at Serravalle where they have been flawless in their last five games.

Sutjeska labored for 79 minutes to break the deadlock in the first half. Cosmos had a good defence and played collectively, denying the Montenegrins the ball countless times. The visitors should expect such treatment once more in the second leg. However, Cosmos will likely pour men forward in search of goals, thus freeing up spaces for Sutjeska to take advantage of.

Plavo-bijeli are hoping to make it to the Europa Conference League third qualifying round this time. They reached the second qualifying round in the two previous editions. However, coach Nenad Brnovic and his charges need to deploy a more creative and meticulous strategy to overcome Cosmos’ compact approach.

Cosmos vs Sutjeska Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cosmos have scored eight goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Cosmos have won their last five home games, scoring 18 goals against three.

Cosmos have recorded one draw in their last 10 matches as opposed to three for Sutjeska.

Sutjeska have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Cosmos have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Sutjeska have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Cosmos vs Sutjeska Prediction

Cosmos’ top performer Matteo Prandelli is expected to give his all to help the team earn qualification. The Italian striker led the Sanmarinese league with 21 goals last season.

Following the departure of top scorer Tyrone Conraad from Sutjeska, coach Brnovic will look to Vuk Striković and Dragan Grivić for finishing solutions. The duo scored nine and eight goals respectively last season.

Cosmos have the determination to progress in the competition and will likely exploit home advantage to enforce their will.

Prediction: Cosmos 2-0 Sutjeska

Cosmos vs Sutjeska Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cosmos to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Cosmos to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sutjeska to score - No