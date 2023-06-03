“Cost us so many finals”, “Time to leave” – Manchester United fans want ‘fraud’ to leave club after poor display in FA Cup final defeat

Manchester United fans slammed goalkeeper David de Gea on Twitter for his poor performance in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (June 3). The Red Devils lost 2-1 against Manchester City, ensuring the Cityzens' dreams of a treble remained alive.

Manchester United got off the worst start possible after Ilkay Gundogan blasted the ball into the top-right corner from 20 yards out in the first minute. Manchester City controlled the game and nearly extended their lead via Rodri and Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils were given a lifeline when Paul Tierney awarded them a penalty following a VAR interception. Jack Grealish was harshly deemed to have handled the ball. Bruno Fernandes made no mistake from the spot to level the game.

Manchester United ended the first half strongly, however, Gundogan gave his side a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute via a volley. The Manchester City captain's strike wasn't very clean, however, it snuck through David de Gea's weak dive into the bottom left corner.

De Gea's costly error meant Manchester City lifted their second FA Cup trophy under Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils were unable to get back into the game, despite having more shots than the Cityzens (13 to 11).

David de Gea had a poor game for Manchester United. Apart from his blunder during Gundogan's winner, the Spain international's distribution during the game was poor. He only completed 17 out of 35 (49%) of his passes and eight out of 26 long balls (31%), putting even more pressure on his team.

The Old Trafford faithful weren't impressed with his performance. They blasted him on Twitter, some of these reactions can be viewed below:

🎟️ @SackOIe De Gea cost us 4 trophies and 2 CL spots in the past 3 years... De Gea cost us 4 trophies and 2 CL spots in the past 3 years... https://t.co/SfY0qDLqHx

Pryde @utdmotion De Gea has cost us so many finals De Gea has cost us so many finals https://t.co/zhbSfSxGhh

LERRY @_AsiwajuLerry De Gea anytime Gundogan hits the ball De Gea anytime Gundogan hits the ball 😂😂 https://t.co/xaXuTcxpeD

MS @Mith23_ de gea for that gundogan goal

de gea for that gundogan goal https://t.co/teQ6Sa9cBI

ّ َ @UtdEIIis 27 days until de Gea’s contract ends I’m counting down the minutes blud. 27 days until de Gea’s contract ends I’m counting down the minutes blud.

Hobie Brown @Ic3Evaa They're gonna gaslight us and tell us that De Gea couldn't do anything about it. They're gonna gaslight us and tell us that De Gea couldn't do anything about it. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Trey @UTDTrey De Gea letting a weak ass shot like that beat him too, what a fraud De Gea letting a weak ass shot like that beat him too, what a fraud

Following their Premier League and FA Cup wins, Manchester City will face Inter Milan on June 10 in the UEFA Champions League final for the treble.

Reviewing David de Gea's season for Manchester United following FA Cup final error

David de Gea failed to make a positive impact for Manchester United in the FA Cup final and was one of the main reasons they lost. Hence let's take a look at how the 32-year-old has fared this season:

The Spain international has kept 25 clean sheets in 58 appearances in all competitions this season. He also kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League to win this second Premier League Golden Glove award.

These are impressive numbers for the Manchester United shot-stopper. However, he has also made four errors directly leading to goals and has had poor distribution throughout the season.

De Gea's contract is set to expire in a month and it hasn't been extended yet. While manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that they want him to renew, the Dutchman may consider other options in the market.

