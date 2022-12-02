Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: 5 hits and flops as four-time champions crash out in dramatic night despite win | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 in their final Group game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (1 December) but were knocked out of the competition in stunning fashion nonetheless.

Having suffered a setback in their first game against Japan and after managing only a draw in their clash with Spain, they needed a win and for results to go their way. But Spain were defeated 2-1 by Japan in another stunning upset, sending both Germany and Costa Rica out.

Japan's winner came in controversial circumstances as VAR let Ao Tanaka's finish stand despite there being suggestions that the ball went out of play during the build-up.

Hansi Flick's side getting knocked out in the group stage means the four-time world champions have exited in the first round in two consecutive World Cups.

But they in fine form in this game from the outset.

The Germans began the game on the front foot almost immediately after the kick-off, with teenager Jamal Musiala testing Kaylor Navas from outside the box.

Musiala's close dribbling almost opened up a chance in the 7th minute, while Thomas Muller headed wide while unmarked from a fine Joshua Kimmich cross.

But it was only a matter of time before the Mannschaft went ahead. Musiala, who was running the show in midfield, found David Braum on the left wing. The fullback's cross was headed home in fine fashion by Serge Gnabry (10th minute).

The Germans were in full flow in terms of moving the ball swiftly and passing with precision as the Costa Rican defense were in sixes and sevens. Leon Goretzka and Gnabry came close to doubling their lead with shies at goal soon after.

However, a pair of defensive errors by Braum and Anthony Rudiger in the same move meant Keysher Fuller was one-on-one with the keeper. But his powerful shot was tipped over the bar by Neuer (41st minute).

Costa Rica roared back into the game though as a fine move down the right and a weak parry by Neuer meant the ball fell kindly to Yeltsin Tejeda, who was rushing in and equalized with a fine low finish to the left corner (58th minute).

Costa Rica were in dreamland soon after as Juan Pablo Vargas bundled the ball over the line from the melee following a free-kick into the box from the right side (70th minute). The Central Americans were ahead and going through with Japan.

But despite some miraculous saves by Navas, the German blitzkrieg was too strong. Kai Havertz came on and scored two goals from fine German moves (73rd and 85th minute), while Niclas Fullkrug came on and added another (89th minute) to give Germans the win.

Havertz scored his first from a through ball from Fullkrug by lifting it over Navas. His second came from a Gnabry cross from the wing that he turned over the line.

Fullkrug scored after Sane chested down a Kimmich ball into the box in his path.

But the victory went in vain as Japan went through on top of Group E, a group which well and truly proved to be the group of death after a string of intense battles, on six points. Spain edged out Germany on goal difference to finish second on four points.

#5 Hit- Serge Gnabry (Germany)

The winger was back to his imperious best in this game. Not only did Gnabry get involved in the build-up play, but also got into goalscoring positions through his twinkle toes and great positional awareness.

He scored his 21st goal for Germany to open the scoring as well. It was his first goal in a World Cup and his first with a header for the national team.

He also provided the assist for one of Havertz's goals and made four key passes on the night.

#4 Flop- Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)

The entire Costa Rican defense had a poor time. But right-back Fuller struggled a lot to contain the threat posed by Raum and Gnabry down the left wing and the first goal came through that pocket. He also missed a gilt-edged chance to level the game in the dying embers of the first half.

#3 Hit- Kai Havertz (Germany)

Changed the complexion of the game after coming on. He took his two goals really nicely with consummate finishes and also passed the ball around in style. Havertz made 82 per cent of his passes while taking three shots on goal as Germany rode his goals to victory.

#2 Flop- Johan Venegas (Costa Rica)

He began the game as Costa Rica's lone forward and could never get into the game despite some dicey defending by the Germans. Managed no attempts on goal as his team fought back with goals from other players. Was taken off in the 74th minute as Costa Rica pushed for a winner.

#1 Hit- Jamal Musiala (Germany)

The 19-year-old is having a wonderful World Cup and has probably been Germany's best player in the group stages. Musiala is a complete attacking midfielder. He has pace, dazzling dribbling, passing dexterity and shooting chops.

Musiala was the chief string-puller at the center of the park for Germany amidst a line of luminaries. The Bayern Munich star will shine in many more World Cups in the future but this year ends in heartbreak for him and his nation.

Honorable mention: Kaylor Navas (Hit)-

The veteran pulled off some stunning saves despite his side going down.

