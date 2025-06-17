Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Costa Rica will take on the Dominican Republic in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday. Los Ticos have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition every time since 2000 and need a win to seal their knockout round berth in this edition.

Los Ticos got their campaign underway with a 4-3 win over Suriname on Sunday. It was a close game in which Suriname came back from two goals down in the second half to take a 3-2 lead. Josimar Alcócer equalized in the 76th minute and Manfred Ugalde bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Los Quisqueyanos had a good debut in the Gold Cup last week and suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Mexico. Peter González and Edison Azcona added goals in the second half.

Trending

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far. Los Ticos have been the dominant side in these meetings, winning both.

They last met in a friendly in 2013, and La Sele registered a 4-0 win.

Los Ticos are on a five-game winning streak in competitive games. They have scored 27 goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets.

Los Quisqueyanos have scored at least two goals in their five games across all competitions in 2025.

Los Ticos have scored 31 goals in their last 18 games in the Gold Cup.

The Dominican Republic have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games in all competitions. Notably, they have kept three clean sheets in these games.

La Sele have scored four goals apiece in their two meetings against Los Quisqueyanos while conceding just once.

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Los Ticos had registered just one win in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored 14 goals in three games in June and are expected to continue their prolific run here.

Los Quisqueyanos scored two goals in their Gold Cup debut last week and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least five goals in five of their last nine games in all competitions.

La Sele have a 100% record in this fixture, and considering their current form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Costa Rica 3-1 Dominican Republic

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More