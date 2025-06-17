Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Costa Rica will take on the Dominican Republic in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday. Los Ticos have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition every time since 2000 and need a win to seal their knockout round berth in this edition.
Los Ticos got their campaign underway with a 4-3 win over Suriname on Sunday. It was a close game in which Suriname came back from two goals down in the second half to take a 3-2 lead. Josimar Alcócer equalized in the 76th minute and Manfred Ugalde bagged a stoppage-time winner.
Los Quisqueyanos had a good debut in the Gold Cup last week and suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Mexico. Peter González and Edison Azcona added goals in the second half.
Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met twice thus far. Los Ticos have been the dominant side in these meetings, winning both.
- They last met in a friendly in 2013, and La Sele registered a 4-0 win.
- Los Ticos are on a five-game winning streak in competitive games. They have scored 27 goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets.
- Los Quisqueyanos have scored at least two goals in their five games across all competitions in 2025.
- Los Ticos have scored 31 goals in their last 18 games in the Gold Cup.
- The Dominican Republic have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games in all competitions. Notably, they have kept three clean sheets in these games.
- La Sele have scored four goals apiece in their two meetings against Los Quisqueyanos while conceding just once.
Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Prediction
Los Ticos had registered just one win in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored 14 goals in three games in June and are expected to continue their prolific run here.
Los Quisqueyanos scored two goals in their Gold Cup debut last week and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least five goals in five of their last nine games in all competitions.
La Sele have a 100% record in this fixture, and considering their current form, we back them to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Costa Rica 3-1 Dominican Republic
Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes