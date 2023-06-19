Costa Rica vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2023

Costa Rica finalize their preparations for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup when they play host to Ecuador in a friendly on Wednesday.

Luis Fernando Suarez’s men kick off their Gold Cup campaign with a mouth-watering game against Panama at the DRV PNK Stadium on June 27.

Costa Rica failed to return to winning ways last Friday as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Guatemala at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Prior to that, Los Ticos suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Panama in their CONCACAF Nations League group finale on March 29.

Costa Rica head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five friendly matches, claiming two draws and losing twice since August 2021.

Meanwhile, Ecuador made it two wins from two last time out as they edged out Bolivia 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Australia at the Marvel Stadium on March 28 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

La Tri head into the weekend unbeaten in five of their last six away matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against Australia on March 24 being the exception.

Costa Rica vs Ecuador Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ecuador boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last 11 meetings between the sides.

Costa Rica have managed just one win in that time, which came in June 1995 when they edged out La Tri 1-0 in Seoul, while five games have ended all square.

Ecuador are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since June 2022.

Suarez’s men have lost their last three home games, conceding six goals and scoring just twice since last November’s 2-0 victory over November.

Costa Rica vs Ecuador Prediction

Costa Rica and Ecuador head into the game in contrasting form, with Ecuador winning their last two outings. Suarez’s side have struggled to grind out results on home turf and we predict the visitors will come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-2 Ecuador

Costa Rica vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Ecuador’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Costa Rica’s last seven outings)

