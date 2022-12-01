Costa Rica vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 44 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Costa Rica take on Hansi Flick's Germany side in a Group E encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams find themselves on a slippery slope in their group and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Costa Rica were thoroughly outclassed by Spain in their opening game but have managed to claw their way back into contention. The CONCACAF outfit edged Japan to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, are at the bottom of their group and are yet to win a game in the tournament. Die Mannschaft were impressive in their 1-1 draw against Spain and will need to ensure that they step up against Costa Rica.

Germany @DFB_Team_EN Once upon a time against Costa Rica



#GER #FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER Once upon a time against Costa Rica ⏪ Once upon a time against Costa Rica 🇨🇷🇩🇪#GER #FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER https://t.co/ygL7cQZIQW

Costa Rica vs Germany Head-to-Head Stats

Germany have a predictably impressive record against Costa Rica and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Costa Rica have never defeated Germany on the international stage and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2006 and ended in a comfortable 4-2 victory for Germany. Costa Rica were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to work hard in this fixture.

Costa Rica form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Germany form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Costa Rica vs Germany: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Germany held their ground against Spain

Germany have won six of their eight matches against nations from the CONCACAF region at the FIFA World Cup. They did suffer a defeat in their previous such match against Mexico in the 2018 World Cup, however, and will need to be wary of another upset in this fixture.

Costa Rica have won only one of their 11 matches against European nations in the FIFA World Cup, winning their previous such match against Italy in 2014. Six of the players in the current squad were involved on the day.

SPORTbible @sportbible The men’s match between Germany and Costa Rica will have an all-female refereeing team for the first time in history The men’s match between Germany and Costa Rica will have an all-female refereeing team for the first time in history 🙌❤️ https://t.co/623IaZdagt

Costa Rica won their previous game against Japan by a 1-0 scoreline and could win consecutive matches at the World Cup for the second time in their history. They last achieved the feat with stunning victories against Uruguay and Italy in 2014.

Germany had less than two-fifths of possession in their match against Spain. This represents their lowest possession statistic in the World Cup since 1966.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 1076 votes