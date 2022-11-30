Costa Rica vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2022

Costa Rica will square off against Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in their third and decisive group stage game in 2022 FIFA World Cup action on Thursday.

Costa Rica kept their qualification hopes alive after a 1-0 win over Japan in their previous outing. Keysher Fuller scored the winning goal of the match in the 81st minute. They bounced back well after a 7-0 thrashing by Spain in their campaign opener.

Germany are surprisingly at the bottom of Group E, with just one point to their name. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to Japan in their campaign opener and Niclas Füllkrug's 83rd-minute goal helped them hold Spain to a 1-1 draw.

Following that draw, Germany must secure a win in this match if they are to secure a place in the next round. They will also hope for Japan to lose against Spain because if they win, it's game over for Germany.

A draw will work in Costa Rica's favor but they can only qualify if Japan lose against Spain. If they win, they will qualify for sure.

OptaJean @OptaJean 2 - Costa Rica’s victory against Japan saw the fewest touches in the opposition box (2) for a winning side in a World Cup match on record (since 1966). Efficient. #JPNCRC 2 - Costa Rica’s victory against Japan saw the fewest touches in the opposition box (2) for a winning side in a World Cup match on record (since 1966). Efficient. #JPNCRC https://t.co/0ViqXmjVf5

Costa Rica vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting coming in the group stage of the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany, who were the hosts for that edition, recorded a 4-2 win.

Germany are one of just four European teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup without a win to their name after two rounds of group games - alongside Wales, Serbia, and Denmark.

Costa Rica have just one win in their last six games at the World Cup, failing to score in four of these games.

Germany have just one win in their last five games in the World Cup, scoring in three games during that period.

No team have conceded more goals than Costa Rica (7) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after two rounds of group-stage matches.

Costa Rica vs Germany Prediction

Los Ticos have scored just one goal in two games and have recorded just one shot on target in these two games. They have struggled to score in their recent games and might come up short in this match as well.

Germany @DFB_Team_EN



#GER #FIFAWorldCup @leongoretzka_ , Thilo Kehrer and David Raum are all training individually in the hotel today. ℹ️ @leongoretzka_, Thilo Kehrer and David Raum are all training individually in the hotel today.#GER #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/4nLtKfNig0

Die Mannschaft have a star-studded team but have not been able to live up to their potential. They have scored in both of their games thus far and should be able to continue that goalscoring form in this match.

The 2014 champions have struggled in their recent World Cup games but should be able to get the better of Costa Rica, who are winless in 10 of their last 11 games against European teams at the World Cup.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-1 Germany

Costa Rica vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Germany to score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamal Musiala to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 5: Clean sheet for Germany - Yes

