Costa Rica vs Martinique Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4, 2023

Costa Rica square off against Martinique at the Red Bull Arena in their final group game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday (July 4).

Costa Rica have been winless in two games in the competition and are at the bottom of Group C. They lost 2-1 against Panama in their campaign opener and were held to a goalless draw by Honduras on Friday.

Martinique, meanwhile, beat El Salvador 2-1 in their campaign opener before losing 2-1 to Panama on Friday. Panama have booked their spot in the knockouts, so only one spot remains up for grabs.

Martinique will end second in Group C even if they draw, while Costa Rica need a win to ensure their place in the next round.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across competitions, with two meetings taking place in the Gold Cup. Costa Rica have won both games outscoring them 9-2.

Costa Rica have kept clean sheets in two of their last three meetings against their Caribbean rivals.

Martinique have not drawn a game in the Gold Cup since 2002.

Costa Rica are winless in five games across competitions, losing four. They have also failed to score in three of their last five games.

Martinique have three wins in their last 16 games across competitions, with all the wins coming last month.

Martinique have outscored Costa Rica 3-1 in the two games in the competition but have a poorer defensive record, conceding thrice.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Prediction

Costa Rica have struggled recently, going winless in five games and scoring just twice.

Interestingly, their last win came against Martinique in the CONCACAF Nations League in March. They have made the knockouts in every single edition of the Gold Cup since 1998, though.

Martinique, meanwhile, have not qualified for the knockouts in their last five appearances. They head into the game in better form compared to Costa Rica, though, winning three of their last four games. They have suffered defeats in all four meetings against Costa Rica, though.

As Martinique need just one point to book their place in the next round, expect them to play for a draw. Considering the form of both teams, a low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-1 Martinique

Costa Rica vs Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karl Fabien to score or assist anytime - Yes

