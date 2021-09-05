Costa Rica vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica and Mexico continue their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday when they face off at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a bore draw against Panama, while Mexico claimed a 2-1 win over Jamaica.

Costa Rica were denied a dream start to their World Cup qualifiers as they were held to a goalless draw against Panama.

Despite being on the front foot for most of the game, Panama were forced to rue several big chances as the Costa Ricans held on for a point.

Luis Fernando Suárez’s men are now winless in their last three games across all competitions, dating back to their 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Gold Cup.

Meanwhile, Mexico claimed a 2-1 win over Jamaica in their World Cup qualifier curtain-raiser on Friday.

Following a drab first half, the game sparked into life after the break when Alexis Vega’s opener was canceled out by Shamar Nicholson in the 63rd minute.

However, Club America forward Henry Martín scored in the final minute of the game to hand El Tri all three points.

This followed their CONCACAF Gold Cup heartbreak, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the USA in the final.

Mexico are the only team to pick up an opening day win in the CONCACAF qualifiers and they currently sit at the top of the group standings.

Costa Rica vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico head into Monday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 33 wins from their previous 57 meetings. Costa Rica have managed seven wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Costa Rica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Costa Rica vs Mexico Team News

Costa Rica

Forward Randall Leal, who currently turns out for Nashville SC in the MLS, is a doubt for the game after coming off injured midway through the game against Panama.

Injured: Randall Leal

Suspended: None

Mexico

Mexico remain without Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who has been replaced by Santiago Giménez in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Raul Jimenez

Costa Rica vs Mexico Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Keylor Navas; Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; David Guzmán; Jimmy Marin, Celso Borges, Randall Leal, Ariel Lassiter; Manfred Ugalde

Mexico Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Luís Romo, Edson Álvarez; Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Córdova, Alexis Vega; Rogelio Funes Mori

Costa Rica vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico will head into this game full of confidence after claiming an opening day win over Jamaica. The Costa Ricans have seen their form dip in recent outings and are without a win in each of their last three.

We predict Mexico will claim a comfortable win and continue their hunt for a place in the World Cup.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-2 Mexico

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Peter P