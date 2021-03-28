Costa Rica vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Costa Rica and Mexico are set to clash at the SC Wiener Neustadt in Austria on Tuesday night in a friendly fixture.

The clash will be the last game for these sides before they clash again in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final in June.

Costa Rica played a goalless draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday while Mexico suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Though it might just be a friendly fixture, these sides have a strong rivalry and will be gunning for a win here.

Costa Rica vs Mexico Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 35 times across all competitions. Either side is the second-most encountered team in history for the other.

In these encounters, El Tri have had the upper hand so far, winning 20 games while Los Ticos have just four wins to their name. As many as 11 games have ended in draws.

In their last encounter, which came in the Gold Cup 2019, eventual champions Mexico defeated Costa Rica 6-5 on penalties. The sides could not be separated after extra time in their quarter-final fixture.

Costa Rica form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Mexico form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Costa Rica vs Mexico Team News

Costa Rica

For manager Ronald González, there's a piece of good news when it comes to team selection. He will be able to welcome back goalkeeper Keylor Navas into the fold.

As per France's COVID-19 regulations, the PSG goalkeeper was not allowed to travel to Bosnia (a Non-EU nation) but will be allowed to take part in the game in Austria.

Jonathan Moya did not travel with the squad on account of a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Korea. Giancarlo González and Óscar Duarte are recovering from injuries and did not make it into the 23-man squad announced for the friendlies.

Injured: Giancarlo González, Óscar Duarte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jonathan Moya

Mexico

For coach Gerardo Martino, there are some notable absentees from the 26-man squad announced for the friendlies. Charly Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova and Jose Juan Macias have been named in the squad for the ongoing pre-Olympic tournament.

We expect Martino to field a similar squad to the one he started in the friendly against Wales.

Injured: Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Charly Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Jose Juan Macias

Costa Rica vs Mexico Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas; Ariel Lassiter, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Joel Campbell; Johan Venegas, Felicio Brown Forbes

Mexico Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Luis Romo, Jorge Sanchez; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera; Andres Guardado, Jesus Corona, Orbelín Pineda; Hirving Lozano

Costa Rica vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico played well against Wales but were unfortunate to have conceded an early goal. While the addition of in-form Keylor Navas is a much-needed boost to Costa Rica's squad, Mexico's attacking threat may prove too much to handle for Los Ticos.

El Tri should be able to record their first win of 2021 in this fixture.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-2 Mexico