Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Costa Rica will welcome Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifying campaign opener on Thursday. The visitors play for the first time since March while the hosts warmed up for this match with a goalless draw against Uruguay in a friendly last week.

After winning their first two games of the year, the hosts are winless in their last two, with a loss and a defeat. They qualified for the 2022 World Cup via the intercontinental playoffs and will look to book a direct berth this time.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in two games in 2024 thus far, winning 3-1 against San Marino in their first match of the year and playing out a goalless draw just four days later in March.

Trending

Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording six wins. They have also kept five clean sheets in that period.

Costa Rica have won their last five home games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, with three wins and four losses.

The hosts have suffered just four losses at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2004, with all defeats coming against Mexico.

Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction

Los Ticos are winless in their last two games and failed to score for the first time since November in their draw against Uruguay last week. They have scored in all but one of their last 10 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and should be able to return to goalscoring ways.

The Sugar Boyz have just two wins in their last 11 games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern. They have failed to score in four of their last five games and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Costa Rica and better record in World Cup qualifiers, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-1 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Warren Madrigal to score or assist any time - Yes