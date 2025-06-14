Costa Rica vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

Costa Rica will get their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign underway against Suriname at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday. Los Ticos were eliminated from the round of 16 in the previous edition while Natio are back in the competition after 2021.

Los Ticos have won their last four competitive games. After a 2-0 loss to Catalonia in a friendly last month, they have won their two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this month. They made quick work of the Bahamas last week, recording an 8-0 win. They made it two wins on the spin on Tuesday, with a 2-1 home triumph over Trinidad and Tobago.

Natio have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025 across all competitions. They overcame Puerto Rico last week in the World Cup qualifiers and were held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador on Tuesday.

Costa Rica vs Suriname Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. Los Ticos have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording six wins.

They last met in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League in October and played out a 1-1 draw.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Suriname have seen under 2.5 goals in four games in 2025. They have kept three clean sheets in these games.

Los Ticos have scored at least six goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Los Ticos have scored 27 goals in their last four appearances in the Gold Cup.

Natio have scored one goal apiece in five of the seven games in this fixture.

Costa Rica vs Suriname Prediction

La Sele have scored 23 goals in their four competitive games this year while conceding just two goals. They registered a 2-1 win over Natio, when the two teams met in the Gold Cup in 2021, and will look to repeat that feat here.

Natio are unbeaten in 2025 and will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the campaign opener. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four games and are likely to find the back of the net here.

Considering Los Ticos' unbeaten record in this fixture and better record in the Gold Cup, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Costa Rica 3-1 Suriname

Costa Rica vs Suriname Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

