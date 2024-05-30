Costa Rica vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2024

Costa Rica welcome Uruguay to the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in a friendly on Friday. The hosts play the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after this game, while Uruguay play one more friendly before heading to the USA for 2024 Copa America.

The hosts are playing for the first time since losing 3-1 to Argentina in a friendly in March. Manfred Ugalde scored in the first half, but Argentina scored thrice after the break to register a comeback win.

Uuruguay, meanwhile, are also playing for the first time since March since losing 2-1 to Cote d'Ivoire in a friendly. Mathías Olivera scored an own goal, while Federico Viñas bagged a late equaliser.

Both teams play the Copa America in June, with Costa Rica in Group D, alongside Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia. Uruguay, meanwhile, find themselves in Group C, with USA, Panama and Bolivia.

Costa Rica vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 14 times across competitions, with seven of these meetings being friendlies, with Uruguay leading 8-3.

They last met in a friendly in 2019, which Uruguay won 2-1 away.

Costa Rica have one win in six home meetings with Uruguay.

Three of their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Costa Rica have two wins and four losses in their last six friendlies.

Uruguya have one loss in six friendlies, winning four.

Costa Rica vs Uruguay Prediction

Costa rica have won their two home games in 2024 with an aggregate score of 5-1. Midfielder Allan Enzo Cruz dropped out of the squad with an injury, but no replacement has been called for him as of now. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced his retirement from international football last week, so Aaran Cruz could start.

Uruguay, meanwhile, saw their five-game unbeaten streak end with the Cote d'Ivoire loss. They are winless in two games in 2024.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has not called up players involved in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana for the two friendlies. Walter Dominguez has been called up by Bielsa for this game after the 24-year-old amateur striker in Uruguay’s lower leagues scored 57 goals in 39 games.

With both teams having some key absentees, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-2 Uruguay

Costa Rica vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score or assist any time - Yes