Could Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad decide the La Liga title race?

La Liga is currently witnessing one of its most intense title races in years. Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and, to a lesser extent, Sevilla are all still in the running.

It has been a grueling season for all the clubs involved, especially with games coming thick and fast as teams are expected to play twice every week.

At the moment, Atletico Madrid are in a good position to win the league.

After winning their last La Liga title in 2014, Diego Simeone’s side is back on top of the table. They will be hoping to repeat the feat with just three matches remaining.

Atletico Madrid hold slim advantage over rivals

The Rojiblancos boosted their chances of winning the league when they held Barcelona to a goalless draw last week.

That result, coupled with Real Madrid also dropping points against Sevilla on the same day, gave Atletico a slim advantage over their rivals.

Barcelona once again dropped points to Levante on Tuesday, meaning Simeone’s side could move four points clear at the top if they beat Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, winning just three of their last seven La Liga games. However, the inconsistency of their rivals has opened the door for them to go all the way.

The game that could decide title race

As it stands, Atletico Madrid must do everything they can to win their upcoming league game against Real Sociedad. A win for the Rojiblancos will not only boost their chances of winning the league but will also be a tremendous blow to their rivals.

As quoted by The Calderon, Simeone said:

“I’m not watching (other contenders’) games. I don’t have a good time, and I prefer not to watch them."

“We’ve had a path since December 2011 (when he arrived at Atlético), and that is to play game-by-game, as if each one were a final.”

Atletico are masters of their own fate and three points against Real Sociedad on Wednesday will almost surely see them lift the La Liga trophy.