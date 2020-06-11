Could Cristiano Ronaldo be on his way out of Juventus?

Rumours suggest Cristiano Ronaldo might be departing Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a pivotal figure for the Old Lady this season, scoring 21 goals in the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Juventus, a stunning report claims. The Portuguese superstar joined Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid for €100 million. And Italy's Radio Rossonera has now claimed that the 35-year old Cristiano Ronaldo could depart Turin after the season ends.

Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players to have played the game. A Manchester United, as well as a Real Madrid club legend, signing Ronaldo, was considered a coup for Juventus.

He arrived on the back of an incredible spell at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo played for Los Blancos for nine seasons, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games in all competitions. At Juventus, he has been in fine form. He has played 75 games for the club so far, scoring 53 times and providing 14 assists.

As football are coming back in Italy, let us have a look on Cristiano Ronaldo stats in Serie A this season.



• 22 Matches

• 21 Goals

• 03 Assists

• 09 MOTM

• 37 Key passes

• 21 Fouls won

• 39 Chances created

• 62 Shots on target

• 60 (66%) Succ. dribbles



🇵🇹 🐐 pic.twitter.com/A3bOk8UKPS — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 8, 2020

Letting go of Ronaldo after investing huge fees and wages seems to make no sense. Juventus signed him to help them win the Champions League. So far, that has not happened. Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down, however, and letting him depart would be a mistake.

Juventus though, are starting to invest more wisely, keeping age in mind. They already have Paulo Dybala at the club. La Joya is seen as the talismanic figure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once he leaves. They have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign 20-year old winger Dejan Kulusevski, considered by many to be one of the best talents in Serie A. Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo would be tough, but not extremely hard.

Paulo Dybala: “There's enough quality here to make two teams to and the chance to play with Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger.” [CNN] pic.twitter.com/6vGKsn1FVe — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) June 9, 2020

In defence, Juventus already have a deal in place with Genoa for 22-year old Argentine centre back Cristian Romero. They are also interested in 20-year old Albanian centre back Marash Kumbulla from Hellas Verona. Along with Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral, that would form an exciting young core of defenders. It does look, however, that long-term midfield target Sandro Tonali is on his way to Inter Milan.

However, Juventus have to make sure they finish this season by winning the Serie A and going as far as they can in the Champions League. For that, Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions will be vital. This season, in 32 games in all competitions Ronaldo has scored 25 times. Juventus are just a point ahead of second-placed Lazio. They need to treat each match like a cup final.

In the Champions League, a Lucas Tousart goal meant that Lyon won the first leg at their home. However, Juventus in Turin are different beasts altogether.

On the off chance that he does leave, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be short of suitors. A potential return to Manchester United can never be ruled out. Apart from that, the MLS is another possible destination.

While these rumours may or may not be accurate, one thing is certain. Juventus need Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Dybala has often mentioned how, apart from his performances, Ronaldo has also acted as a guide for younger players in the dressing room. That value cannot be measured.