“Could this day get any worse”, “what’s the meaning of this rubbish?” – Manchester United fans react furiously as 20-year-old player starts against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans are not happy to see winger Anthony Elanga in the starting XI for the team's pre-season game against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, July 30.

The 20-year-old has started as part of an attacking trio alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, with Bruno Fernandes supporting as a central attacking midfielder. Manchester United's starting XI can be viewed below:

Elanga has featured in all four of United's pre-season games in Thailand and Australia. However, he didn't score in any of the outings, with Jadon Sancho and Martial being the main goalscorers.

United fans have voiced their disproval after seeing Elanga in the starting XI against Atletico. Some have questioned the squad's depth, while others have urged the club to sign a new winger to replace the 20-year-old winger.

Sean P @itkmeech007 @ManUtd I didn’t wake up this early to watch an Elanga disasterclass @ManUtd I didn’t wake up this early to watch an Elanga disasterclass

. @sam38619657 @ManUtd Jesus Christ Elanga Maguire and mctominay could this day get any worse @ManUtd Jesus Christ Elanga Maguire and mctominay could this day get any worse

Mike @Mike87_United @ManUtd Our depth is hilarious. One injury and Elanga is in the starting 11 @ManUtd Our depth is hilarious. One injury and Elanga is in the starting 11 😭😭

Elanga had a decent campaign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, bagging three goals and two assists in nearly 30 games across competitions.

One of those goals came against Atletico in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Red Devils, though, lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United play another pre-season game on Sunday

Manchester United are scheduled to play friendly games in consecutive days ahead of the new season. Following their outing against Atletico Madrid, United will take on another Spanish side - Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (July 31).

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play that game. The 37-year-old forward had commented “Sunday, the king plays” on an Instagram post,implying he could feature under new manager Erik ten Hag for the first time.

Ronaldo has yet to play this pre-season. The Portuguese was not part of the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons. Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, having informed the club his desire to leave for a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano



Here’s his message on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented.Here’s his message on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCHere’s his message on Instagram: https://t.co/HrPzk0Rzur

Erik ten Hag will make his Premier League bow against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7.

