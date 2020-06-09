Could PSG veteran Thiago Silva fancy a move to the EPL?

PSG central defender Thiago Silva on his way to the EPL

EPL clubs including Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brazilian center back.

As per reports, Thiago Silva is being targeted by clubs from across the world

The rumour mill is suggesting that Paris Saint Germain captain Thiago Silva might be on his way to the EPL this summer. Silva's contract with PSG expires this summer, making him eligible to move to any club as a free agent.

And it seems that there are multiple clubs, including a host of EPL sides, that are interested in his signature.

Thiago Silva

Multiple EPL clubs linked with Thiago Silva

Having been one of the world's best central defenders during his prime, the demand for Silva is understandable.

It has been reported that among EPL clubs, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United have shown an interest in the Brazilian.

The Everton links are easy to decipher. Carlo Ancelotti, Everton's current manager, coached Silva at Paris Saint Germain and at AC Milan. In fact, it was under Ancelotti's management that PSG brought Silva from Milan for €42 million.

And ever since then, Silva has been a faithful servant for the Parisiens. He has made over 300 appearances in all competitions for them, winning multiple league titles and cup competitions. Silva won seven league titles in eight seasons in France. He has also been credited with mentoring fellow Brazil and PSG center back Marquinhos, who now ranks amongst the best defenders in Europe.

3 - Top duel success in the top 5 leagues since 2012/13 (min 1000 duels)



🏅 Virgil van Dijk 73.4%



🥈 Thiago Silva 71.7% @PSG_English



🥉 Federico Fazio 69.4%



Farewell. pic.twitter.com/gBDgLli6xV — Optajean (@OptaJean) June 9, 2020

This season under Thomas Tuchel, Silva has made 20 appearances in the league for PSG. However, at 35, it is clear that he is not getting any younger with time.

The links to Arsenal, while understandable, are debatable. The EPL club have signed two center-backs over the last two years as stop-gap options in the form of Sokratis Papasthathopoulos and David Luiz. Signing an aging Silva will, on paper, only add to the problem and not solve it.

Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The EPL giants have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, which makes more sense. With William Saliba arriving as well, the signing of Upamecano has the potential to form a good center-back partnership for Arsenal which could last for over a decade. Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Chelsea's Willian.

Everton, on the other hand, have been linked with multiple players Ancelotti has coached in the past. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Allan, PSG's Silva, Real Madrid's James Rodriguez and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot have all been linked with the ambitious EPL side.

Apart from these clubs, EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shown interest in the legendary Brazilian player.

And it has also been reported that the interest is not limited to the EPL. Clubs from MLS, Qatar, Japan and China have all tabled offers to sign the Brazilian defender.

Arsenal have become the latest team to be linked with Thiago Silva. He becomes a free agent next month, but turns 36 in September. Would you offer him a one year contract? pic.twitter.com/sSab4GyENs — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 9, 2020

It is clear that PSG are clearing house. Full-backs Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa, apart from Silva, are also free to leave the club after this season. The French giants have highlighted Porto's Alex Telles and Lazio's Adam Marusic as potential full-back replacements as of now.