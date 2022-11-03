"Could be the start of something special" "What a partnership" - Manchester United fans thrilled as Cristiano Ronaldo starts alongside exciting attacker against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans reacted joyfully to Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho starting up front for the Red Devils in their crunch tie with Real Sociedad on 3 November.

Erik ten Hag's side head to the Reale Arena to face the La Liga side who currently hold a three-point lead over United on the final matchday.

Ronaldo, 37, has been selected up front for Manchester United, and supporters are eager for him to get back to scoring ways.

The Portuguese forward has struggled for form this season, managing just three goals and one assist in 14 appearances across competitions.

Garnacho, 18, is starting to make a name for himself, making appearances so far this season in all competitions.

The pair's inclusion in Ten Hag's attack has enthused fans who are banking on the duo firing United to victory in Sociedad.

Meanwhile, David de Gea is in goal with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in defense.

Ten Hag chose Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield with the latter having impressed recently.

The Brazilian has made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

The assist was for his longtime teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 700th club goal in a 2-1 win over Everton on 9 October.

Donny van de Beek is handed a rare opportunity alongside Eriksen and Casemiro, making his first start of the season.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is in attacking midfield behind the front two of Cristiano Ronaldo and Garnacho.

Manchester United supporters are excited by the duo starting for the side against Sociedad and here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo fired a message to his Manchester United teammates ahead of their vital clash with Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo fires his teammates up

Ronaldo galvanized his teammates ahead of their clash against Sociedad with a post on social media with the caption (via the Sun):

“Back to Spain, with the mind always set on winning and our full focus on getting the first place in our group. Let’s go Devils! We are United!”

The Portuguese forward will lead the line for the Red Devils in a match that is crucial to their season.

Ten Hag's side's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Erreala on matchday one is what separates the two sides at the top of the group.

They need to beat Sociedad by two clear goals in order to win Group E in the Europa League.

If not, they will head to the playoffs to face a side that were relegated from the Champions League following a third-place finish.

What's more, it would add two more games to Manchester United's grueling fixture schedule as they are required to play two legs both at home and away.

Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla and Juventus are the teams that would await the Red Devils if they finish second.

