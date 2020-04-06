Could this extended break help prolong careers of Ronaldo and Messi?

The two stars have been at the summit of the global game for years now.

This respite from action may help the two play for a few more years at the top level before hanging up their boots.

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated football for the last decade

With football across the globe currently suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, social media and sports websites have been inundated with content showing how the world's top sports stars are staying in shape while confined to their homes.

It is hard to find any silver lining whatsoever in the devastating viral outbreak that has brought the world to its knees, and sports has also been an obvious casualty. But, this does get one wondering whether there are perhaps some sports stars who are quietly grateful for the extended break that this period of isolation is giving them.

This could certainly be the case for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the two greatest footballers to ever play the game. At 32 and 35 respectively, they are both approaching the twilight years of their careers, and while they currently show no signs of slowing down, long careers at club and international level have taken their toll.

At time of writing Cristiano Ronaldo has played 1,036 professional games (including appearances for Portugese national junior sides) and is 19th on the all time list while Messi is not far behind, having wracked up 911 appearances for Barcelona and Argentina (at various age group levels).

With both players absolutely pivotal figures for country as well as club, their playing regime over the last decade has been extremely punishing.

No respite

Ronaldo at the World Cup.

Since representing Portugal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo has had one summer off with no international football tournament - in 2015. In 2016, he led Portugal to success in the European Championships, played in the Confederation's Cup the following summer, before starring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Although, he took a brief hiatus from international football after this tournament, he was back in the fold last summer to win his second major international trophy as Portugal triumphed in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Messi's schedule has been similarly intense and he has been incredibly unfortunate not to taste international glory. Since losing in the final to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Messi has been a runner-up in the Copa America twice (in 2015 and 2016) and finished in third place in 2019. He also played in the 2018 World Cup.

Both players were set to be in action once again this summer - Ronaldo in Euro 2020 and Messi in yet another Copa America - with both tournaments now postponed until next year.

While both players will be missing playing regularly for their clubs, this extended break (Ronaldo hasn't played since 8 March and Messi since 7 March) may give them a period to allow their bodies to recover from over 15 years of constant football, prolong their careers significantly and allow one of the greatest rivalries in the history of sport to continue and thrive for many years to come.

Will Messi benefit from this forced break?