"Could not close the season better" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi thanks fans after memorable outing in international break

Lionel Messi has thanked Argentina fans for their support following an incredibly successful international break.

The 34-year-old forward scored all five of his team's goals as the South American giants dismantled European minnows Estonia in Spain.

Argentina's impressive victory came just days after they claimed their second trophy in under a year. They dispatched Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the Finalissima on June 1.

The Argentine captain set up two goals in the win over the European champions. However, his incredible display against Estonia has made the world sit up and take notice ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Following his five-star performance, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a thank you message on Instagram, which stated:

"We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup. Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We're going to rest for a few days and we'll be back very soon! Hugs to all!!"

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez heaps praise on superstar forward Lionel Messi

La Albiceleste will be one of the favourites to win international football's biggest tournament next year. They will aim to become the first non-European winners since Brazil's triumph in 2002.

Argentina are hoping to become world champions for the first time since Diego Maradona led his side to victory in Mexico in 1986. The Qatar showpiece is almost certainly Messi's last chance to claim the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his iconic career.

Following the Paris Saint-Germain attacker's 'Man-of-the-Match' performance against Italy, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez waxed-lyrical about the diminutive genius. He told reporters (as quoted by TUDN):

"A year ago we were nothing and today we are (World Cup) candidates because we won titles. We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world (in Messi). We are all lions who fight for him!"

The Qatar tournament will be Messi's fifth World Cup. He came incredibly close to leading his side to victory in the 2014 edition in Brazil, but ultimately lost 1-0 to Germany in the final after extra-time.

Argentina now face their arch-rivals Brazil in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, 11 June. This is currently their final game scheduled until the big tournament gets under way in November.

