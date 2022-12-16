"Couldn't play football", "Sending bulletins through Instagram" - Mexican Journalist blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 

Mexican journalist David Faitelson has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his partner Georgina Rodriguez for airing her opinion on Instagram. The journalist’s comments came after Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a lackluster tournament in Qatar, scoring only once in five appearances. Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped the 37-year-old in knockout clashes against Switzerland and Morocco, only bringing him on in the second half.

Ronaldo’s family, including his two sisters Elma Aveiro and Katia Aveiro, as well as partner Georgina Rodriguez, questioned Santos’ decision of benching the superstar. They claimed that Ronaldo was harshly treated and deserved more respect.

Faitelson, however, did not agree and claimed that the former Manchester United star failed to live up to his billing. He said (h/t Marca):

"But who has treated [Ronaldo] badly?"

"Oh God. He couldn't play football, he made a face every time he was taken off the field."

Faitelson then judged Georgina Rodriguez for using her Instagram handle to question managerial calls.

“The woman [Georgina Rodriguez] was dedicated to sending bulletins through Instagram,” he added.

Finally, the Mexican journalist claimed that Portugal played better without Ronaldo and added that they reached the quarter-finals without his help.

“Let's be serious, Mr. Fernando Santos made a decision and reached the quarter-finals without Cristiano Ronaldo,” he opined.

“If you want the World Cup to be for tributes, go to Mexico. There they pay tribute to the players in every World Cup.”

Didi Hamann blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for not congratulating Morocco after historic win

Former Liverpool man Didi Hamann criticized Ronaldo for his unsportsmanlike behavior following Portugal’s quarter-final defeat to Morocco. Hamann claimed that Ronaldo should have congratulated Morocco after they became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals instead of rushing down the tunnel.

Impressed with Morocco’s sportsmanship after they were beaten 2-0 by France in the semi-finals, Hamann said (via JOE):

“You talk about these superstars, top earners, top players, and one of the greatest players, who left the scene about a week ago, in Ronaldo. He couldn't even congratulate them, after the game.

“Morocco won that game, they did something historic, and he didn't even have the dignity to congratulate them for what they had achieved. And now you watch them, and how they shake hands with the French, and the dignity and graciousness they show in defeat. Brilliant.”

Having mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in limbo. He was heavily linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr but recently shot the reports down.

