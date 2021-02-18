Coventry City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play host to Brentford at St. Andrew's on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Coventry City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Daniel Farke's Norwich City yesterday at St. Andrew's. Goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and star forward Emiliano Buendia ensured victory for the Canaries.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers yesterday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Second-half goals from midfielder Sam Field and attacker Charlie Austin, both on loan from West Bromwich Albion, secured the win for Queens Park Rangers. Star striker Ivan Toney scored the consolation goal for Brentford.

Coventry City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and drawn one.

🗣: "The second half was much better and we have to get after teams whoever they are and whatever quality they have, we have to show that we're capable of competing with them." #PUSB



➡️ https://t.co/1LUIu8dpZS pic.twitter.com/s1jAZpUWAk — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 17, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating Coventry City 2-0. A brace from striker Ivan Toney sealed the deal for the Bees.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-D

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-W-W

Coventry City vs Brentford Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of striker Matt Godden and winger Jodi Jones, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Fankaty Dabo and young defender Jordan Thompson.

Injured: Matt Godden, Jodi Jones

Doubtful: Fankaty Dabo, Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson and young midfielder Shandon Baptiste. There are doubts over the availability of Danish midfielders Christian Norgaard and Emiliano Marcondes.

Injured: Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Emiliano Marcondes, Christian Norgaard

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Julien Dacosta, Jamie Allen, Matty James, Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Tyler Walker

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Ivan Toney has now scored 24 goals in the Championship this season.



He's scored more than the top scorer in 8 of the last 16 Championship seasons.



He's still got 16 games left.

Coventry City vs Brentford Prediction

Coventry City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, and are struggling at the moment. They are winless in their last five league games, and they are now three points ahead of 22nd placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have a game in hand.

Brentford, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams in the Championship this season, but have lost their last two league games. They are 2nd in the league table, one point ahead of 3rd placed Swansea City, who have two games in hand.

Thomas Frank's Brentford will be keen to get back to winning ways, and against a struggling Coventry City side they should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Brentford

