Reports: Paris Saint-Germain maintain interest in Lionel Messi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain continue to be interested in signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

According to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi could still sign for Paris Saint-Germain. There were rumours linking the Argentina international to the Parisien club a few weeks ago, but those rumours have slowed down since then.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires in the summer, and there have been no signs from him or his camp about wanting to sign a new deal.

Last summer, the 33-year old announced his decision to leave Barcelona, with Manchester City persistently linked with him. However, a move failed to materialise.

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera can't see Lionel Messi joining the club while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are there 🤑 pic.twitter.com/RntZFaQ4F4 — Goal (@goal) February 9, 2021

Lionel Messi continues to captain Barcelona. After a slow start to the season, the attacker is back to his very best.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain linked with Lionel Messi

Neymar has played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona" height="547" width="800" /> Neymar has played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

While Paris Saint-Germain maintain their interest in Lionel Messi, Manchester City have been heavily linked with the forward for some time now.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows Lionel Messi well, having coached him during an enormously successful spell as Barcelona manager.

Advertisement

It has been suggested that a reunion with Guardiola could tempt the Argentine to join Manchester City. Under the management of the Spaniard, Lionel Messi established himself as one of the best footballers in the world.

However, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has admitted that he would like to play with Messi once more. Neymar enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Barcelona alongside Messi. The pair, alongside forward Luis Suarez, formed the feared 'MSN' attacking trio at Barcelona.

Neymar is not the only Paris Saint-Germain player to have talked about the potential arrival of Lionel Messi. Forward Angel Di Maria has also stated that he would like to play with him at club level.

Various top European clubs have been linked with Lionel Messi since the events of last summer. Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been suggested as potential destinations.

Even if the forward wanted to sign a new deal at Barcelona, he might have to take a pay-cut. Barcelona are in a precarious financial position, which has heavily impacted their transfer market activities as a result.

Lionel Messi will set a new Barcelona record for La Liga appearances in his next game 🥇



He tied Xavi's total of 5️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ today 🤝 pic.twitter.com/U8jX6fmvYi — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

Also Read: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Best male footballer of the decade announced