Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January, 2025

Coventry City take on Bristol City on matchday 27 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a shootout win at home over Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup opener last week. Coventry opened the scoring through Liam Kitching in the 26th minute. Anthony Musaba's stoppage-time equaliser for Sheffield eventually led to penalties, where the Sky Blues emerged triumphant.

In their last league outing, Coventry fell 2-1 at home to Norwich City to remain 16th in the points table, with 29 points from 26 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 2-1 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup opener last week. All three goals came in the first half, with Scott Twine's first-half stoppage-time strike for the Robins proving to be insufficient to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Before that, Bristol had beaten Derby County 1-0 at home in the Championship, with Luke McNally's 19th-minute strike proving to be the difference between the two teams. The win lifted the Robins to ninth in the standings, with 37 points from 26 games, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Bristol Championship game at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 77 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Bristol 26-25, with the two sides drawing their last clash 1-1 in the Championship in August.

The two teams have one win each in their last six meetings across competitions.

Coventry are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, winning three.

Bristol are winless in five road outings - all in the Championship - losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: W-L-D-D-W; Bristol: L-W-D-W-W

Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, especially Coventry, who find themselves at the wrong end of the standings.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to choose between the two teams, but the Sky Blues are unbeaten in four home league meetings with Bristol, winning two.

However, Bristol haven't lost to Coventry in five overall league clashes, winning four. They are also in superior overall form than the Sky Blues, going unbeaten in four, winning three. Nevertheless, considering recent meetings, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Bristol City

Coventry City vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had two clean sheets in their last seven games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last five meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

