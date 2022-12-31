Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2023

Coventry City will host Bristol City at Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for form of late and now find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They played out a goalless draw against Cardiff City in their last game and will feel they deserved more from the game after being the more dominant side.

Coventry sit mid-table in 13th place with 34 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Bristol City have struggled for results of late after a fairly decent run of form at the beginning of the campaign. They played out a dour goalless draw against Millwall in their last game, with both sides struggling to find their goalscoring touch despite creating various half-chances to break the deadlock.

The visitors sit 18th in the league table with 28 points from 25 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and kick off the new year on a high.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Coventry and Bristol. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture after losing three games prior.

Six of Coventry's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Bristol have scored 31 league goals this season, the joint-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the league table.

The Sky Blues have conceded nine goals on home turf in the Championship this season. Only Millwall (8) have conceded fewer.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five league games. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home games, picking up four wins and three draws and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Bristol are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Bristol City

Coventry City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

