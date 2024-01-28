Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Coventry City will host Bristol City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment, shaking off their sluggish start to the season and are now back in contention for playoff football. They beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in their last league outing with team captain Ben Sheaf scoring a brace before their opponents scored a consolation strike midway through the second half.

Coventry City sit sixth in the table with 43 points from 28 matches and will be looking to continue their strong run of form on Tuesday.

Bristol City have had their struggles in the league of late but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. They played out a 1-1 draw against Watford last time out in the Championship before playing out a goalless draw against Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Friday.

The visitors sit mid-table in 13th place with 37 points picked so far and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Coventry and Bristol. Both sides have won 25 games apiece while their other 24 matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Bristol have conceded 31 goals in the English second-tier this season, the fewest of any team outside the promotion playoff spots in the league table.

Only one of the Sky Blues' seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction

Coventry have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five matches and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last eight home games and will be looking forward to Tuesday's match.

Bristol are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last seven outings. They have endured a tough run of results on the road of late and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Bristol City

Coventry City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)