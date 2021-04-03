Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Coventry City will welcome Bristol City to St Andrew's on Monday with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats. The hosts were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat away to QPR. Goals from Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and a Michael Rose own goal helped the Hoops pick up a convincing victory.

Bristol City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City. Steven Fletcher and Nick Powell scored in each half to help the Potters to an away win.

That defeat saw Bristol City remain in 14th spot, with 49 points garnered from 39 games to date. Coventry City are 21st and are just four points above the dropzone, having played several more games.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 67 occasions in the past and they have an almost identical head-to-head record.

Bristol City are slightly better off with 23 wins, while Coventry City have 22 wins to their name. Both sides had to share the spoils in 22 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020. Goals from Jamie Patterson and Tomas Kalas helped Coventry City to a 2-1 home win at the start of the campaign.

Both sides have identical records in recent weeks, with just one win and one draw registered in their last five league games.

Coventry City form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Bristol City form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Coventry City vs Bristol City Team News

Coventry City

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Ben Sheaf (hip), Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jodi Jones (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Kyle MacFadzean will serve out the final game of his suspension for the red card he received against Luton Town.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Kyle McFadzean

Suspension: Kyle McFadzean

Bristol City

Bristol City have four players ruled out of the trip to Coventry. Defenders Alfie Mawson (ACL) and Jay Dasilva (shin), as well as forwards Chris Martin (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Jay Dasilva, Alfie Mawson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weismann

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley (GK); Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Adrian Mariappa, Jack Hunt; Kasey Palmer, Han-Noah Massengo, Henri Lansbury, Antoine Semenyo; Samuel Bell, Nahki Wells

Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction

The recent form of both sides has left a lot to be desired and it is hard to see a winner emerge from this fixture.

The hosts are more in need of points but Bristol City will not get a better opportunity to get back to winning ways. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Bristol City