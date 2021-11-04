Coventry City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Coventry City and Bristol City will trade tackles in a matchday 17 EFL Championship fixture on Saturday (November 6).

The two sides are in need of the points for markedly different reasons. The hosts currently sit in the playoff spots, with 27 points in fourth place, Bristol City are 19th and need a win to steer further clear of relegation.

They will both be looking to get back to winning ways. Coventry City fell to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on home turf on Tuesday. Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe scored first-half goals to help the Welsh side leave the West Midlands with all three points.

Bristol City suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Birmingham City on the same day. Riley McGree, Scott Hogan and Gary Gardner all got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Coventry City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides and they have an identical head-to-head record in previous matches played.

They each have 23 wins apiece, while 22 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Leo Ostigard, Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres helped Coventry City secure a 3-1 win on home turf.

The hosts have flattered to deceive in recent weeks, with just one win registered in their last five matches. Bristol City have lost four of their last five league games.

Coventry Cty form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Bristol City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Josh Eccles is the only injury concern for Coventry City. Coach Mark Robins does not have any suspension concerns to worry about.

Injury: Josh Eccles

Suspension: None

Bristol City

Nathan Baker (head), Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee), Antoine Semenyo (knee), Joe Williams and Andy King have all been sidelined with fitness issues.

Matty James is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams, Andy King

Doubtful: Matty James

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore (GK); Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Coventry City vs Bristol City Prediction

Coventry City have fallen some way off their early season form but the Sky Blues will be banking on their strong home form to secure maximum points here. Bristol City have been more impressive on their travels than at home, so this could be a closely contested game.

The visitors have, however, struggled in defense and this flaw could be punished by Mark Robins' side. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Bristol City

Edited by Shardul Sant