Coventry City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play host to Derby County at St. Andrew's on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Coventry City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough yesterday at St. Andrew's. Goals from centre-back Grant Hall and Northern Ireland international George Saville secured the win for Middlesbrough. An own goal from Dutch right-back Anfernee Dijksteel proved to a mere consolation for Coventry City.

Derby County, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City yesterday at the Cardiff City Stadium. A brace from Curacao international Leandro Bacuna and goals from Wales internationals Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks sealed the deal for Cardiff City.

Coventry City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold a slight advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn four.

𝗪𝗥: 🗣 "We have to move on, because we have a big game on Saturday [at Coventry City] which we have to be ready for."#DCFC pic.twitter.com/AwlSvPoTuQ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 2, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A second-half goal from veteran forward Colin Kazim-Richards for Derby County was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Gustavo Hamer for Coventry City.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-W-L

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-W

Coventry City vs Derby County Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Jordan Thompson and young Scottish left-back Josh Reid, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Matt Godden, French defender Julien Dacosta and winger Jodi Jones.

Injured: Jordan Thompson, Josh Reid

Doubtful: Matt Godden, Julien Dacosta, Jodi Jones

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County will be without Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, while there are doubts over the availability of Welsh forward Tom Lawrence, veteran Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall and winger Jordon Ibe.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies

Doubtful: Tom Lawrence, David Marshall, Jordon Ibe

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Liam Kelly, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Tyler Walker, Maxime Biamou

Derby County Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Kelle Roos, Nathan Byrne, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, George Edmundson, Kamil Jozwiak, Martyn Waghorn, Graeme Shinnie, Louie Sibley, Colin Kazim-Richards

Coventry City vs Derby County Prediction

Coventry City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, three points ahead of 22nd-placed Rotherham United who have two games in hand. The Sky Blues have won just one of their last five league games.

Derby County, on the other hand, are 18th in the league table, three points ahead of Coventry City with a game in hand. The Rams have done well under the management of Wayne Rooney, with the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Matt Clarke doing well.

Derby County have not enjoyed the best of campaigns, but should have enough to triumph here.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Derby County

