Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play hosts to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday at St. Andrew's for their latest EFL Championship game.

Coventry City come into this game following a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at Adams Park.

A brace from Scottish midfielder Liam Kelly secured the win for Mark Robins' side. Veteran defender Joe Jacobson scored a second-half penalty for Wycombe Wanderers.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, were thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday at Dean Court.

A brace from young striker Dominic Solanke and goals from Wales international David Brooks, winger Junior Stanislas and forward Sam Surridge sealed the victory for Jason Tindall's side.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Coventry City and Huddersfield Town have not faced each other before in the EFL Championship, and this game will be the first time they face each other.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-W

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Marko Marosi, striker Matt Godden and winger Jodi Jones, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Matt Godden, Jodi Jones, Marko Marosi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town will be without veteran midfielder Jonathan Hogg, talented attacker Josh Koroma, German centre-back Christopher Schindler and defenders Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Josh Koroma, Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick, Christopher Schindler, Jonathan Hogg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Jordan Shipley, Tyler Walker

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Alex Pritchard, Lewis O'Brien, Juninho Bacuna, Adama Diakhaby, Danny Ward, Jaden Brown

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Coventry City sit 18th in the league table, and are quietly finding their feet. They have not lost any of their last seven games, and the Sky Blues will rely on the likes of Leo Ostigard and Tyler Walker to be at their very best.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are missing key players due to injury, including Jonathan Hogg and Josh Koroma. Manager Carlos Corberan has impressed as the Terriers boss, but will have to be careful with his team given the hectic schedule ahead.

Both sides have generally done well given their resources, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

