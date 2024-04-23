Coventry City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2024

Fresh off the back of a valiant display against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals, Coventry City play host to Hull City in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Coventry Building Society Arena and will head into the midweek tie looking to extend this impressive run.

Coventry City nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in FA Cup history as they fought back from three goals down to hold Manchester United to a 3-3 draw before losing to the Red Devils on penalties.

The Sky Blues now turn their attention to the Championship, where they have lost all but one of their last four matches, with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on April 6 being the exception.

With 63 points from 42 matches, Coventry are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Middlesbrough and Preston North End.

Hull City, meanwhile, were denied consecutive victories for the first time since February as they played out a goalless draw with Watford last weekend.

However, the Tigers have gone four consecutive matches without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss at Leeds United on April 1.

With 66 points from 43 matches, Hull are seventh in the league table, six points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City in the final playoff spot.

Coventry City vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Hull City are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight away matches, claiming five wins and two draws since mid-January.

Coventry City have failed to win their last four games against Hull City, losing three and claiming one draw since March 2011.

Coventry City vs Hull City Prediction

Off the back of a spirited display against Manchester United, Coventry City will head into Wednesday’s match with confidence as they look to rekindle their playoff quest.

While we expect Hull to put up a fight, we are backing the Sky Blues to do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Hull City

Coventry City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Coventry’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two sides)