Coventry City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Coventry City take on Hull City on matchday 1 of the new Championship season on Saturday. The two sides are coming off contrasting seasons in the second tier.

Frank Lampard's Coventry finished fifth in the regular season to qualify for the play-offs, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Sunderland, losing 2-1 at home in the first leg and drawing 1-1 away in the return.

The Sky Blues are coming off an underwhelming pre-season, though, winning once in six games and losing thrice. However, Lampard's side are coming off successive draws at home to Real Betis and St. Pauli, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth, staying up following a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth after starting the last day in the relegation zone.

The Tigers are coming off a successful pre-season, winning five (straight) times in seven games, losing once, concluding with a goalless home draw with Getafe earlier this month.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Coventry-Hull Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 51 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Coventry 21-18, including a 1-1 Championship draw at Hull in their latest meeting in April.

Coventry have won just once in their last seven clashes with the Tigers, losing thrice, with that sole win coming in this fixture in December last year.

The Sky Blues have won seven of their last nine competitive home games, losing twice, including their last one, the aforementioned play-off semii-final.

The Tigers have won just once in their last seven competitive away outings across competitions, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent first): Coventry: D-L-W-L-L; Hull: D-L-W-L-D

Coventry City vs Hull City prediction

The two sides have had markedly different 2024-25 campaigns. While Coventry came close to Premier League promotion, Hull managed to stay afloat in the second division for another year.

Coventry and Hull, though, have had contrasting pre-seasons, with Hull the more in-form side heading into their season opener. Nevertheless, following summer acquisitions, the Sky Blues are expected to have another strong season, while Hull have been relatively quiet in the transfer market and could struggle to stay up.

Also considering Coventry's head-to-head advantage, expect Lampard's side to take a narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Hull City

Coventry City vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (The Sky Blues have had just one clean sheet in five competitive games since last season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

