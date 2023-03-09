Coventry City host Hull City at the CBS Arena in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11), looking to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

After losing 1-0 to West Brom at the start of February, the Sky Blues have avoided defeat in subsequent games, including convincingly beating Huddersfield 4-0 in their last outing.

A brace from Viktor Gyokeres coupled with strikes from Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker ensured Mark Robins' side's biggest Championship win of the season.

With 52 points from 35 games, Coventry are eighth in the standings, three points behind the promotion playoff spots, and could soon break into the top six.

Hull, meanwhile, have accrued seven points fewer than Coventry but recently picked up their first win in five league games by beating West Brom 2-0 at home. Benjamin Tetteh was on target for the hosts, while Dara O'Shea scored an own goal for the Tigers.

Coventry City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 46 previous clashes, Hull have won 20 times and lost 17.

Hull have beaten Coventry in their last two clashes, including a 3-2 win at home in August. 2022, their first meeting of the season. There haven't been two home wins in the fixture since the 1949-50 season.

In their last nine clashes with Hull, Coventry have won only twice - 2-0 in March 2012 and 1-0 in October 2021, both away from home and coming in consecutive games.

Coventry have lost their last three home games to Hull without scoring.

Coventry have lost just one of their last 12 home league games, losing 4-2 to Norwich in January.

Hull have kept eight clean sheets in their last 17 league games, conceding only 13 goals. In their first 18 games, the Tigers kept just one clean sheet and conceded 35 goals.

Hull are looking for a league double over Coventry for the first time since the 1961-62 season.

Coventry City vs Hull City Prediction

Coventry don't have a good record to Hull recently, but their current form holds them in good stead. Hull may have the psychological advantage, but the Sky Blues could edge them out to take all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Hull City

Coventry City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

