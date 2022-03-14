Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Coventry City host Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday night.

Coventry City returned to winning ways last weekend, picking up a well-deserved 4-1 win over Sheffield United. After falling behind early in the game, the Sky Blues rallied themselves to mount a brilliant comeback and were so dominant they could have doubled their goal tally.

Coventry City sit 10th in the league table with 54 points from 36 games. They are just three points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to close the gap this week.

Hull City have struggled for form lately. They played out a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City in their last game, marking it their third goalless outing in their last four league games.

The Tigers sit 20th in the Championship standings, with 38 points from 37 games. They are not in any danger of relegation at the moment but will be looking to begin picking up points to move up the table.

Coventry City vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Coventry City and Hull City. The hosts have won 17 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won one more. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Coventry City won the game 1-0.

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Hull City Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Coventry City vs Hull City Team News

Coventry City

Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly and Jordan Shipley have all been ruled out of this week's clash due to injuries.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, Jordan Shipley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter and Andrew Cannon all remain out with injuries and are expected to miss Wednesday's game as a result.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter, Andrew Cannon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Ian Maasten, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves

Coventry City vs Hull City Prediction

Coventry City's last match saw the Sky Blues display an impressive attacking showing to complete a comeback and end a three-game winless run.

Hull City, on the other hand, are winless in back-to-back games and goalless in three of their last four. They have won just one of their last nine games and could therefore see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Hull City

