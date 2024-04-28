Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2024

Coventry City entertain Ipswich Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Championship on Tuesday (April 30).

The hosts are winless in five games across competitions, snapping their four-game losing streak with a goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Ipswich, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in four league outings, playing three consecutive draws.

They drew 3-3 at Hull City on Saturday. Substitute Noah Ohio equalized in the 87th minute for Hull after George Hirst had scored in the 19th minute for Ipswich and Omari Hutchinson bagged a brace.

Ipswich trail leaders Leicester City by four points with two games left. The Championship title seems unlikely. To secure direct promotion, they will need to avoid a loss in their remaining two games, winning at least once.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 89 times across competitions since 1952. Ipswich lead 39-25.

Ipswich registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December, their first win against Coventry since 2012.

Coventry are winless in five games across competitions, conceding 11 goals.

Coventry are winless in four home meetings against Ipswich, with three ending 1-1.

Ipswich have the best attacking record this season, scoring 88 goals, 20 more than Coventry.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Coventry have endured a poor run of form and are winless in four league outings, failing to score twice. They have one win in six home meetings against Ipswich, losing one.

Victor Torp, Fabio Tavares, Luis Binks and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are long-term absentees, while Liam Kitching is also unavailable due to suspension.

The Tractor Boys have been in poor form recently and resumed their league campaign following a 15-day hiatus with a 3-3 draw with Hull City on Saturday. They need to return to winning ways to keep their direct promotion hopes alive.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Coventry 2-2 Ipswich

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Leif Davis to score or assist any time - Yes