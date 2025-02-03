Coventry City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Coventry City will host Leeds United at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 Championship campaign. The home side look to have finally found their feet under head coach Frank Lampard and have climbed into the top half of the table sitting 11th with 41 points from 30 matches.

They beat Swansea City 2-0 in their last match with Ellis Simms opening the scoring less than 20 minutes after kickoff before Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled their advantage just before the interval.

Leeds United are flying at the moment and continue their push for a return to the Premier League. After a dull goalless draw against Burnley last week, the Whites returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Saturday as they thrashed Cardiff City 7-0 on home turf to register their biggest win in over 50 years.

The visitors remain atop the league table with 63 points from 30 matches and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top when they head to the West Midlands on Wednesday.

Coventry City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between Coventry and Leeds. The home side have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won 44 times, with their other 23 clashes ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2007.

Daniel Farke's side are by far the most prolific in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 60.

Coventry City vs Leeds United Prediction

Coventry have won their last four league games on the trot after winning just two of their previous seven in the competition. They are undefeated in their last eight games at the Coventry Building Society Arena and will be looking to put out a statement performance against the league leaders this week.

Leeds are on a superb 13-game unbeaten run stretching back to the start of December. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Leeds United

Coventry City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

