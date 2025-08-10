Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Coventry City will host Luton Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday in the first round of the 2025-26 League Cup campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a win and advance to the next round of the domestic cup.

Coventry returned to competitive football on Saturday, featuring in a drab goalless draw with Hull City in the opening round of the new Championship season and will hope to get their first win of the season this midweek. Frank Lampard’s side were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of last season's edition and will have their eyes set on making it at least that far this season.

Luton Town, on the other hand, were eliminated in the second round of last season's edition of the Carabao Cup on penalties by QPR after a 1-1 draw in normal time. The Hatters are off to a perfect start in League One, with two wins out of two but will be up against a slightly stronger opposition when they take the trip to Coventry during the week.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 91 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Coventry have won 42 of those matches, 19 have ended in draws while Luton have won the remaining 30.

The hosts have won only one of the last 12 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only failed to get on the scoresheet in one of the last 12 meetings between the sides, scoring a total of 20 goals across those games.

Coventry have never won the EFL Cup in their history while Luton have won it once, in the 1987-88 season.

Luton are one of only two teams in the third tier of English football this term yet to concede any goals after their opening two games.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction

The Sky Blues are favorites to get the win this midweek courtesy of their home advantage and slightly stronger squad but will need to be at their best to avoid any surprises.

Luton will be optimistic to force the game to a draw in normal time and leave the result to be determined on penalties but could ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town

Coventry City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors’ last five matches have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More