Coventry City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Coventry City will welcome Luton Town to the St Andrew Trillion Stadium on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 3-1 home win over Rotherham United, and this win helped send them clear of the relegation zone, while Luton Town fell to a 2-0 reversal away to Swansea City.

🗣️ NJ reflects on Swansea defeat...



“I’m proud of the performance, it’s difficult to say you are proud of the performance when you lost 2-0, but that doesn’t tell the story of what has happened today.”



👉 https://t.co/17mvFEUVqN#COYH pic.twitter.com/qP36NJGRZl — @LutonTown

That defeat saw the visitors drop down into 12th spot, with 22 points earned from 16 games, while Coventry City are seven places below in 19th.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Coventry City have historically been better than Luton Town.

The West Midlands side have 41 wins and 16 draws to their name, while Luton were victorious on 25 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February 2019 when both teams were still plying their trade in League One. First-half goals from Matthew Pearson and Jordan Shipley ensured that the sides cancelled each other out.

Coventry City form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Luton Town form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Coventry City vs Luton Town Team News

Coventry City

The home side will be without four players who are sidelined through injury. Marco Marosi (broken cheekbone), Julien Da Costa (ankle), and Matt Godden (foot) are all expected back in December, while Jodi Jones is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the Sky Blues.

Injuries: Marco Marosi, Julien Da Costa, Matt Godden, Jodi Jones

Suspension: None

He started off the scoring yesterday...



Here he is starting off your day today 🤩 @MaxBiamou | #PUSB pic.twitter.com/3mtTlOrEBr — Coventry City

Luton Town

The Hatters have five injury concerns ahead of their fixture with Coventry City. Simon Sluga (shoulder), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Martin Crane (knock), Danny Hylton (calf), and Eunan O'Kane (discomfort) are all sidelined.

Defender Matty Pearson is suspended following his red card against the Swans on Saturday.

Injuries: Simon Sluga, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Martin Crane, Danny Hylton, Eunan O'Kane

Suspension: Matty Pearson

Coventry City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Wilson; Sam McCallum, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo; Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer; Tyler Walker

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Shea; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Jack Clark; Elliot Lee, James Collins, Sam Nombe

Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction

Coventry City have punched above their weight since their promotion to the Championship. They have been particularly strong at home, where they have won four and drawn two of eight games on their turf.

This strong home form, coupled with the absence of several key first-team players for the visitors, should see Mark Robins' side register a narrow victory.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town