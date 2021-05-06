Coventry City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City host Millwall at St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday for the final matchday of the Championship with little on the line for both sides.

Although both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the standings, neither is facing the threat of relegation and have already secured their place in the Championship for another season.

The Sky Blues can go up to 15th place with a win. Although staying up is no less of an accomplishment for a side who are playing their first season back in the second tier.

Like their opponents, Millwall have nothing on the line heading into the final matchday, although at one point they seemed to be contending for the promotion play-offs.

That contention has surely faded now, but Gary Rowett's men can still finish inside the top 10 with a victory this weekend. They have momentum on their side after hammering Bristol City 4-1 in their last outing.

Coventry City vs Millwall Head-To-Head

There have been 74 meetings between the sides before, and interestingly, the spoils are equally shared with 30 wins for each team.

Coventry drew level on aggregate wins with Millwall earlier this January following a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

OFFICIALS: Michael Salisbury will be the man in the middle of the Sky Blues final fixture of the 2020/21 season. #PUSB



➡ https://t.co/dTbpgfyB20 pic.twitter.com/EKJX6Cunjw — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 6, 2021

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Coventry City vs Millwall Team News

Coventry City

The Sky Blues have a bit of an injury crisis ahead of the game. Jodi Jones, Ben Sheaf, Leo Oestigard and Liam Kelly are sidelined, but Fabio Tavares is available in a selection boost for coach Mark Robins.

Jordan Shipley, who came off the bench in the last game and scored the equalizer, might be rewarded for his heroics with a place in the XI. Josh Eccles and Josh Pask are also pushing for a starting birth.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Ben Sheaf, Leo Oestigard and Liam Kelly

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

💯 "I'm enjoying being out there and I'll give everything I can..."



🧠 @tombradshaw92 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) May 6, 2021

Millwall

The visitors have three players sidelined due to injury for this game. Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard and Murray Wallace have all been ruled out.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Maikel Kieftenbeld might be recalled, though in-form Jed Wallace should retain his place to continue his fine scoring run.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard and Murray Wallace

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Coventry City (3-5-1-1): Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare, Matty James, Sam McCallum; Jordan Shipley; Viktor Gyokeres.

Millwall (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Mahlon Romeo, George Evans, Jake Cooper; Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Mason Bennett, Scott Malone; Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace.

Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall ended Coventry's winless run in emphatic fashion when the two sides met the last time.

Also, given the vast difference in their points on the league table, we are predicting a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Millwall