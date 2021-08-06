Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest begin their Championship campaign on Sunday with a trip to Coventry City.

Coventry City returned to the Championship last season after an eight-year absence and managed a decent 16th-placed finish in the league table.

Coventry City, however, did not have the most encouraging pre-season this summer. The side played four friendly games and lost all of them. They conceded nine goals across these games and scored just once.

Nottingham Forest finished a spot behind their hosts in the Championship league table last season.

Chris Hughton's men played three pre-season games in preparation for the upcoming campaign. The Reds won two of their three friendlies, drawing the other.

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been 94 meetings between Coventry City and Nottingham Forest in the past. Nottingham Forest have the upper hand in the fixture as they have won 47 of the games. There have been 28 draws between the sides, while Coventry City have had just 19 wins.

The two sides last met last season in the Championship. Nottingham Forest came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over their hosts on the day.

Coventry City form guide: Yet to play

Nottingham Forest form guide: Yet to play

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Coventry City

Club captain Liam Kelly sustained an injury in the final part of last season and is still out. Aside from Kelly, Coventry boss Mark Robins will have a fully-fit squad to select from.

The club had a flurry of arrivals during the transfer window and a couple of players are in line to make their official debut for the club.

Injured: Liam Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest, like their hosts, do not have any injury concerns and every player is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Michael Rose, Fankaty Dabo, Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Callum O'Hare, Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Cafu, Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Coventry City had a very poor pre-season run, with the Sky Blues losing all four games and scoring just once. Furthermore, the only goal Coventry City managed to score was from the penalty spot.

Nottingham Forest fared much better in their preparations for the coming season. Chris Hughton's side scored two goals in each of their three friendlies and kept two clean sheets. Although Coventry City have faced tougher opponents, their failure to score will be a concern for boss Mark Robins.

We expect Nottingham Forest to secure a narrow victory against the hosts.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Nottingham Forest

