Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play host to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday at St. Andrew's for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Coventry City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Aitor Karanka's Birmingham City yesterday at St. Andrew's. Birmingham City went ahead courtesy of a penalty from Angola international Jeremie Bela, but a goal from talented midfielder Gustavo Hamer for Coventry City ensured that the spoils were shared.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Valerien Ismael's Barnsley yesterday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest only had one shot on target, while the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris were unable to find the net for Barnsley.

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Nottingham Forest beating Coventry City 2-1. Goals from Scottish centre-back Scott McKenna and Montserrat international Lyle Taylor secured the win for Nottingham Forest. Young forward Callum O'Hare scored the consolation goal for Coventry City.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-W-L

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-W-D

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Fankaty Dabo, striker Matt Godden, forward Tyler Walker, midfielder Liam Kelly, winger Jodi Jones and young defender Jordon Thompson who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Fankaty Dabo, Tyler Walker, Matt Godden, Jodi Jones, Liam Kelly, Jordon Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be without experienced midfielder Jack Colback, who is injured. Portuguese left-back Yuri Ribeiro is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter and midfielder Ryan Yates.

Injured: Jack Colback

Doubtful: Harry Arter, Ryan Yates

Suspended: Yuri Ribeiro

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Wilson, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Matty James, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare, Maxime Biamou, Viktor Gyokeres

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Gaetan Bong, Cafu, Samba Sow, Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Sammy Ameobi, Lewis Grabban

Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Coventry City are 17th in the EFL Championship table, and are four points ahead of Nottingham Forest. The likes of Leo Ostigard and Gustavo Hamer have done well, and the addition of young Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion could prove to be crucial.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 21st in the league table, but have found some stability under the management of Chris Hughton. More is expected from experienced attacker Lewis Grabban, while forward Anthony Knockaert has enjoyed some good spells.

✍️ Garner becomes a Red!#NFFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of midfielder @jgarnerr96 from @ManUtd. pic.twitter.com/NZtUcz42bF — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 30, 2021

Both sides have been inconsistent this season, and a draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Nottingham Forest

