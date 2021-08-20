Coventry City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City host Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Championship on Saturday with both teams having contrasting starts to the season.

Coventry City have had a solid start to their league season, having won two of their opening three fixtures.

Mark Robins' side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Blackpool in midweek. The Sky Blues will hope to continue their strong run of form with a win against Reading on Saturday.

Reading, on the other hand, have been in dismal form and have only won one game so far this season.

Veljko Paunovic's side will want to bounce back from their 3-2 loss against Bristol City in midweek and will hope that their fortunes change against Coventry on Saturday.

This will be a tough test for Reading as they come up against an in-form Coventry City side at the weekend.

Coventry City vs Reading Head-to-Head

Reading have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Coventry City only winning one.

Reading demolished Coventry 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in January. Goals from Lucas Joao, Ando Rinomhota and John Swift were enough to secure victory for Paunovic's side.

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-L-W

Reading Form Guide: L-L-W-L

Coventry City vs Reading Team News

Lucas Joao will be a huge miss for Reading

Coventry City

Coventry City will be without Tyler Walker for the next few weeks after the striker picked up a shoulder injury in midweek. Meanwhile, Matty Godden could be pushing for his first start since returning to the bench in the 1-0 win against Blackpool in midweek.

Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Tyler Walker, Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Reading suffered a massive blow last week as the club confirmed Lucas Joao is out until January with a hip injury. However, the club will be boosted by the arrival of Junior Hoilett, who will be eligible to play on Saturday.

Felipe Araruna is a long-term absentee following a knee injury he picked up last month. Meanwhile, Ovie Ejaria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Injured: Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Ovie Ejaria

Coventry City vs Reading Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter. Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matty Godden; Viktor Gyokeres

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Tom McIntyre, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ethan Bristow, John Swift, Femi Azeez; Junior Hoilett

Coventry City vs Reading Prediction

Given the form of the two sides, Coventry City should be able to get past Reading on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with Coventry City coming out on top.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Reading

