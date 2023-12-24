Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Coventry City will host Sheffield Wednesday at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are playing well at the moment after a difficult start to their season and are now pushing for the playoff spots. They beat Sunderland 3-0 last time out, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opening the scoring late in the first half before Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer joined the Japanese international on the scoresheet in the second.

Coventry City sit 15th in the league table with 30 points from 23 games and will be looking to continue their good run of results this week.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a largely difficult campaign in the English second tier but continue to fight for survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City last time out, taking the lead via an Anthony Musaba strike in the first half before their opponents turned the game on its head late in the match.

The visitors sit 23rd in the league table with 16 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Tuesday.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Coventry and Wednesday. The hosts have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in January 2021 which the Sky Blues won 2-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Only one of Coventry's seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Wednesday are the lowest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 17.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Coventry have picked up two wins and two draws in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight games. They have lost just once on home turf this season and will be looking forward to this one.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their three games prior. They have endured a difficult run of results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here