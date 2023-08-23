Coventry City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

Coventry City host Sunderland on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship, as both sides look to pick up their second win from four games.

After finishing in fifth place last season, Coventry City began their new campaign with a defeat to Leicester City, but recovered to beat Middlesbrough on matchday two.

However, Swansea City threw a spanner in the works again by holding them to a 1-1 draw.

With just four points in three games, Coventry are down in 10th position in the league table.

On the other hand, Sunderland suffered back-to-back defeats to Ipswich Town and Preston North End in their first two games, before finally beating Rotherham United 2-1 for their first win of the season. Jobe Bellingham struck twice to cancel out an early opener from Hakeem Odoffin and turn the match on its head.

However, during this run, the Black Cats also saw their Carabao Cup journey ended in the first round by Crewe Alexandra, who prevailed 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Coventry City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 44 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning only 12 times and losing to Coventry on 16 occasions.

Sunderland's last win over Coventry City came in February 2007 (2-0 in the EFL Championship).

The last six clashes between the sides have alternated between a draw and a win for Coventry City.

Sunderland's last win away to Coventry City came in April 1985, and they have since gone 10 away matches in the fixture without a win.

Sunderland have lost only three of their previous 16 away league games, though one of these defeats came against Coventry in February last season.

Coventry have won their last three league games at home and haven't won four in a row since October 2021.

Coventry City vs Sunderland Prediction

Neither Coventry City nor Sunderland have been impressive so far this season, enduring their fair share of struggles in the league.

Coventry will feel confident of their chances given their long unbeaten record against Sunderland, but the Black Cats have enough quality to pounce on their shortcomings and secure a draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Sunderland

Coventry City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes