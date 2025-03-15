Coventry City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Coventry City play Sunderland on Saturday as the 38th round of games in the Championship beckon. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Ad

Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a 2-0 midweek defeat at Derby County. The hosts scored in either half, with Matthew Clarke breaking the deadlock inside 23 minute. Marcus Harness doubled Derby's advantage three minutes into the second period.

With a four-game winning run snapped, the Sky Blues are seventh in the points table with 56 points from 37 games, winning 16.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Preston. After a goalless period at the Stadium of Light, Emil Riis Jakobsen broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before Romain Mundle wrapped up the three points four minutes from time.

Ad

Trending

Following a third straight unbeaten outing - snapping a two-game winning streak - the Black Cats are fourth in the standings, with 69 points from 37 games, winning 19.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Sunderland Championship contest at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 47 meetings across competitions, Sunderland trail Coventry 17-12, including a 2-2 home draw in the Championship in ther last meeting at Sunderland.

Sunderland are winless in nine games across competitions in the fixture, losing four.

Coventry have lost two of their last five home games across competitions, winning the last three - all in the Championship.

Sunderland have lost one of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - winning three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: L-W-W-W-W; Sunderland: D-W-W-L-L

Ad

Coventry City vs Sunderland prediction

The two sides have had decent campaigns. While Coventry are within touching distance of a place in the promotion play-offs, Sunderland are already in those places but have work to do to seal their berth.

Coventry enjoy a head-to-head advantage in the tie and are also the more in-form side, winning five of their last six Championship games. In fact, the Black Cats haven't won an away league outing in the fixture in 11 games, losing six, since April 1985.

Ad

Expect the trend to continue with a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland

Coventry City vs Sunderland betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in their last five games, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback