Coventry City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Coventry City host Sunderland in the first leg of the second Championship play-off semi-final on Friday. While the hosts finished fifth in the regular season, Sunderland ended sixth.

Frank Lampard's Coventry won 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough on the final day to qualify for the play-offs. Jack Rudoni scored either side of the break. After opening the scoring on the cusp of half-time, Rudoni did so again three minutes from time to confirm all three points for the Sky Blues.

Snapping a two-game losing streak, Lampard's side finished fifth, with 69 points from 46 games, winning 20.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland ended the regular season with a 1-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers. Nicolas Madsen's fifth-minute strike was enough to sink the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Despite suffering a fifth straight loss, Le Bris' side had already qualified for the play-offs going into the final day. They finished the regular season in fourth place, with 76 points from 46 games, winning 21.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Sunderland Championship play-off semi-final at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 48 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Sunderland 18-12, with their last clash ending in a 3-0 loss at Coventry in March.

Coventry are unbeaten in 10 games in the fixture across competitions, winning five.

The Sky Blues have won seven of their last eight home games - all in the Championship - losing one.

Sunderland have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing thrice, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: W-L-L-W-D; Sunderland: L-L-L-L-L

Coventry City vs Sunderland prediction

Both teams have had decent campaigns as they seek Premier League promotion. While Coventry are the more in-form side, Sunderland's five-game losing skid - part of a six-game winless run - saw them slip out of potential top-two contention.

In terms of head-to-head, the Sky Blues have dominated Sunderland, especially in recent meetings, drawing 2-2 away and winning 3-0 at home in their two regular season meetings.

Moreover, the Black Cats are winless in 13 visits to Coventry, losing eight, since 1985 and have won only one of their last eight away play-off semi-finals, so expect the Sky Blues to take the win.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Sunderland

Coventry City vs Sunderland betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in three of their last four meetings in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

