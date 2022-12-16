Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Coventry City will host Swansea City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts head into the weekend looking to get one over the Swans, having failed to win their last ten meetings since 2008.

Coventry were sent crashing down to earth in the Championship, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Reading last weekend.

Before that, they were on a run of four wins, incoming a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in their last outing on November 12 before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Coventry are 15th in the standings, picking up 29 points from 20 games.

Meanwhile, Swansea continue to struggle in the league, as they were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at home on Saturday.

They have now failed to win their last six Championship games, picking up four draws and two losses. With 31 points from 22 games, Swansea are tenth in the league table, level on points with ninth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the last 33 meetings between Coventry and Swansea.

Both teams have picked up 12 wins since their first meeting in April 1915, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Swansea are on a three-game winning streak against Coventry and are unbeaten in the last ten meetings against them since 2008.

Coventry are on a run of three home wins and are unbeaten in five of their last six home games, claiming four wins and a draw.

Swansea have failed to win their last six Championship games, picking up four draws and two losses since October.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction

With just two points separating the two teams in mid-table, both teams should take the game to each other in search of all three points. Coventry have been near impenetrable in recent games at home and should maintain that solid run by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Swansea City

Coventry City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (Coventry have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

