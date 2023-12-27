Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Coventry City will host Swansea City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

After a sluggish start to their season, the home side have found good form in recent weeks and are now closing in on the playoff spots. They beat newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in their last match, with Japan international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scoring a brace to hand Mark Robin's men a hard-fought victory.

Coventry City sit mid-table in 13th place with 33 points from 24 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form on Friday.

Swansea City meanwhile have had mixed results in the league this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile with half the season now gone. They were thrashed 5-0 by promotion-chasing Southampton on Boxing Day conceding the latter four of those goals in the second half.

The visitors sit 17th in the Championship standings with 28 points picked up so far and will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Coventry and Swansea. Both sides have won 12 games apiece while the other 12 matches have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1982.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Only one of Coventry's seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

The Swans are without a clean sheet in their last eight games.

The Sky Blues have conceded 25 goals in the Championship so far, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five games. They have lost just once on home turf all season and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Swansea, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 10. They have won just one of their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Swansea City

Coventry City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)