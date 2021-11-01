Coventry City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City welcome Swansea City to the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts will be desperate to get one over the visitors, having failed to secure a win in the last eight meetings between the sides.

Coventry City returned to winning ways last Saturday as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win away to Hull City.

Prior to that, Mark Robins’ men were on a three-game winless run, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End sandwiched between draws against Blackburn Rovers and Derby County.

For all their recent struggles, Coventry City are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table after picking up 27 points from 15 games.

Similarly, Swansea City claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Peterborough United at the Liberty Stadium last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 loss to Birmingham City which saw their run of two consecutive wins come to an end.

With 20 points from 15 games, the Swans are currently 13th on the log, but could rise to eighth place with a win on Tuesday.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Coventry boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their last 31 meetings. Swansea have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Coventry City Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Swansea City Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Coventry City vs Swansea City Team News

Coventry City

The hosts remain without Josh Eccles, who has been sidelined since picking up an injury back in January.

Injured: Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Following an injury-free game against Peterborough United last time out, the Swans head into the encounter with no concerns on the injury front.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Joel Latibeaudiere, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction

After a horrid run of games, Swansea City have hit their stride once again, picking up three wins from their last four outings. The Swans have been utterly dominant in recent meetings between the sides and we predict they will extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P