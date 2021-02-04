Coventry City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play host to Watford at St. Andrew's on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Coventry City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest yesterday at St. Andrew's. A goal from experienced forward Lewis Grabban and an own goal from Scottish defender Michael Rose ensured victory for Nottingham Forest. Forward Maxime Biamou scored the consolation goal for Coventry City.

Watford, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday at Vicarage Road. Second-half goals from striker Charlie Austin and Ghana international Albert Adomah sealed the deal for Queens Park Rangers. Striker Troy Deeney scored the sole goal for Xisco Munoz's Watford.

Coventry City vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Watford hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Coventry City 3-2. Second-half goals from forward Andre Gray, Nigerian centre-back William Troost-Ekong and talented Senegal international Ismaila Sarr secured the win for Watford. Midfielder Gustavo Hamer and forward Tyler Walker scored the consolation goals for Coventry City.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-W

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-W-W

Coventry City vs Watford Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Fankaty Dabo, striker Matt Godden, forward Tyler Walker, Scotland international Liam Kelly and winger Jodi Jones, who are all nursing injuries. Goalkeeper Ben Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable, while centre-back Kyle McFadzean is expected to return soon.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden, Liam Kelly, Tyler Walker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ben Wilson

NEWS: We can confirm that Kyle McFadzean and Ben Wilson have received positive COVID-19 tests in the last 10 days.



Watford

Meanwhile, Watford will be without veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster, Croatian striker Stipe Perica, Belgian centre-back Christian Kabasele, young midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nigeria international Isaac Success.

Injured: Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Ben Foster, Stipe Perica, Christian Kabasele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Watford Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Marosi, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Matty James, Ben Sheaf, Callum O'Hare, Maxime Biamou, Viktor Gyokeres

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann, Marc Navarro, William Troost-Ekong, Ben Wilmot, Jeremy Ngakia, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro

Coventry City vs Watford Prediction

Coventry City are 18th in the EFL Championship, and have been an inconsistent unit this season. They have acquired some good players, either on loan or on permanent deals, and the Sky Blues' clever recruitment could prove to be key in the long-run.

Watford, on the other hand, are 5th in the league table, eight points behind league leaders Norwich City. The Hornets managed to keep hold of talents like Ismaila Sarr and Nathaniel Chalobah in January despite interest from Premier League clubs, and promotion will be the aim.

Watford will be keen to get back to winning ways after their loss to Queens Park Rangers, and should be able to beat Coventry City.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Watford

